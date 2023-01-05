Plus-size influencer Tanvi Geetha dances to ‘Besharam Rang’; video goes viral

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Whether for good or bad reasons, everyone on the Internet these days is buzzing about the new song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film ‘Pathaan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

A plus-size influencer by the name of Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar recreated the song and the results are mind-blowing!

Tanvi defies prejudices by dancing fearlessly to the song along the beach while sporting a look reminiscent of Deepika Padukone. “Be Besharam. If doing what you love, wearing what you like & living the life you want makes you “Besharam” in someone’s eyes, it’s absolutely fine. We’re entering 2023 and the world is gonna get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF (sic),” she captioned the Reel.

Actor Nakuul Mehta complimented her by writing, “You are amazing.” Another plus-size influencer by the name Aashna Bhagwani wrote, “This is what we call – Representation. What Bollywood couldn’t show in eternity I see in this reel.”

Tanvi aka @thechubbytwirler won social media with her dance video, which currently has 1.2 million views. She often promotes body positivity via her Instagram account and was also named the Cosmopolitan BodyLove Influencer ’22.

Watch her video here:

