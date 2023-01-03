Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan fans make their own version of ‘Pathaan’ trailer

While SRK, during his Twitter sessions, confirmed that it will drop at the right time, impatient fans created their own version of ‘Pathaan’ trailer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ release, and with the makers not releasing the trailer of the film yet, the superstar’s fans have created their own edited clip, which is going viral online.

The teaser of the film was unveiled on King Khan’s birthday on November 2. While SRK, during his Twitter sessions, confirmed that it will drop at the right time, impatient fans created their own version of ‘Pathaan’ trailer.

The video, which is now going viral on the internet, begins with John Abraham’s entry, moves on to Deepika Padukone and ends with Shah Rukh Khan. While a few netizens are quick to point out that the video was edited, some thought it to be leaked.

With ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the big screen after a four-year hiatus. The film will hit screens on January 25, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.