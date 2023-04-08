BRS Ministers counter Narendra Modi’s allegations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:53 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations of corruption, dynasty politics and non-cooperation by the Telangana government were on Saturday countered with facts by BRS Ministers, who reminded Modi about the Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana.

For the last several years, the State government has been appealing for national project status for either Kaleshwaram or Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation but the Centre refused the same. Interestingly, the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka was accorded national project status, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said while addressing media persons here on Saturday.

After all these years of discrimination, the people of Telangana had hoped that the Prime Minister would announce a new project or allocate funds for the existing ones but all their hopes were dashed. Instead, the Prime Minister alleged that projects were getting delayed due to non-cooperation from the State government. The Prime Minister should check the Uppal flyover works, which were being executed at a snail’s pace, the Tourism Minister said.

“If there is rampant corruption in Telangana, how is the BJP government announcing awards in different fields?” asked Srinivas Goud, citing the 13 awards in the National Panchayat Awards announced by the union government on Friday.

Despite being the youngest State, Telangana was setting benchmarks to other States, especially BJP-ruled ones in diverse fields. All these achievements were possible due to the vision and leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekha Rao, he added.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said but for spewing venom over Telangana, the Prime Minister’s speech lacked substance and any assurance. Stating that the official programme was turned into a BJP programme, the Minister said the Prime Minister spoke about corruption in Telangana but did not utter a word about the BRS demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into on the Adani Group’s irregularities.

“Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country, surpassing BJP-ruled States like Gujarat and Karnataka,” Srinivas Yadav reminded.

Demanding an explanation on Centre’s contribution in Telangana’s growth and development and in different welfare schemes being implemented in the State, the Minister said Telangana was in fact one of the largest contributors to the national economy.

The Prime Minister had made false assurances of offering two crore jobs a year but failed to deliver. On the contrary, Telangana had filled up 1.35 lakh government jobs so far, he said.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the Prime Minister’s negligent attitude towards farming sector came to the fore again. Farmers had lot of expectations from the Prime Minister over Yasangi crop procurement but he maintained a strategic silence, the Minister said.

It was unfortunate that Prime Minister was uttering blatant lies over PDS rice distribution. Unlike other States, Telangana had increased the rice supply quota through PDS and had spent about Rs.27,000 crore on PDS rice, he pointed out.

Despite corruption charges in BJP ruled States, the union government did not order for CBI probe. This reflects the Prime Minister’s ‘transparency’ and impartiality, he added.