Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across Hyderabad

Scores of people dressed in festive attire gathered at mosques and idgahs across the city and attended the Eid prayers in morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 11:30 AM

Photo : Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A pious atmosphere prevailed across the city as Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, popular as Bakrid, on Monday. The festival is celebrated on the 10th of the Islamic month of Zul-hijja every year.

Scores of people dressed in festive attire gathered at mosques and idgahs across the city and attended the Eid prayers in morning. At the Eidgah Mir Alam, the prayers were led by Maulan Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb Mecca Masjid. About one lakh people attended prayers here.

A mad rush was seen at the cattle markets till early hours of the day with people flocking to purchase the sheep. The price of sheep came down by a thousand rupees due to huge arrivals late last evening.

Eminent personalities extended greetings to the community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

At the Mir Alam Eidgah and other important places where gatherings were witnessed, officials of the police department were present and they extended their greetings to the community.