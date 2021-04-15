PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year

He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections.

By   |  Published: 15th Apr 2021  10:15 am
File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year.

He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections, saying, “A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!”

“Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!” Modi said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

 