PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year.
He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections, saying, “A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!”
A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal! pic.twitter.com/JYpwx6SxAy
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2021
“Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!” Modi said.
Greetings on Poyla Boishakh.
Shubho Nabo Barsho! pic.twitter.com/ctH3S5WcMb
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2021
