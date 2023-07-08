PM Modi hails role of people of Telangana in country’s growth

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the significant role played by the people of Telangana in the country’s development.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stones for the construction of National Highway projects spanning 176 km, with a total value exceeding Rs 5,550 crores, and for a Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet at a cost of Rs 521 crores at the University Arts and Science College grounds in Hanamkonda on Saturday, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Telangana on the commencement of the Rs 6,000 crore worth of projects.

He stressed on the priority given to expanding two-lane and four-lane roads to four lanes and six lanes, respectively, and noted that the national highway network in the State had expanded from 2,500 km to 5,000 km in the last nine years. He mentioned several national highways being developed as part of the Bharatmala project that pass through Telangana which acts as a connecting hub for surrounding economic centres, fostering economic activities.

Regarding the foundation stone laid for the Mancherial-Warangal section of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor, Modi highlighted the corridor’s significance in providing modern connectivity between Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that this development would reduce travel distances between Mancherial and Warangal, alleviate traffic congestion, and bring relief to the neglected tribal communities residing in the region. The Prime Minister also emphasized that the Karimnagar-Warangal section’s four-laning would enhance connectivity to the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, and Warangal SEZ.

The Prime Minister also underscored how improved connectivity in Telangana was benefiting industries, tourism and agriculture in the State, making travel to heritage sites and places of faith more convenient. He highlighted the government’s efforts to directly assist the agricultural and granite industries in Karimnagar, as well as providing employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the success of the Make in India campaign and the manufacturing sector as a significant source of employment for the country’s youth. He discussed the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which offers special assistance to manufacturers, and mentioned over 50 major projects being implemented in Telangana under this initiative.

Stating that India’s defence exports had surged from Rs 1,000 crore to over Rs 16,000 crore, he mentioned Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad, as one of the beneficiaries. Furthermore, the Prime Minister said that the Railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet would generate employment opportunities and benefit families in the region.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Bandi were present.