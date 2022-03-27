PM Modi mentions restoration of Secunderabad stepwell in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:54 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar oversaw the entire workers related to the restoration works of step wells across Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday mentioned the restoration of the Bansilalpet stepwell in Secunderabad. Speaking about the works taken up to conserve water in different parts of the State, Prime Minister mentioned about the successful restoration of the historic Bansilalpet stepwell which was taken-up by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Telangana.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar oversaw the entire workers related to the restoration works of step wells across Hyderabad. The GHMC along with noted social enterprise Rainwater Project implemented the restoration works.

Garbage, silt and debris, accumulated over the years inside the water body were removed by engaging workers and earthmovers for the cleaning process. The restoration process involved methods to recharge the groundwater as well.

The State government previously started preparations to restore all the 140 stepwells in and around the city and some of them have already been restored including Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli and Shiva Bagh Baoli near Gudimalkapur.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

Also Read Bansilalpet stepwell gets ready for new lease of life