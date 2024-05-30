PM Modi reaches Kanyakumari for 3-day meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

PM Modi will now reach the government guest house for a brief rest and after that he will offer his prayers at the Kanyakumari Devi temple.

By IANS Published Date - 30 May 2024, 06:03 PM

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kanyakumari helipad just now. He reached the southernmost tip of the country in an air force helicopter.

He will also pay his respects before the statue of Tamil cultural icon and saint, Thiruvalluvar.

The Prime Minister will now move from the Kanyakumari mainland to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on a ferry.

He will be at Vivekananda Rock Memorial for three days from May 30 to June 1 and will meditate for 45 hours at the meditation hall of the Rock Memorial.

The opposition Congress and the CPI-M have come out against the Prime Minister’s meditation programme at Kanyakumari and the Congress had even written a letter to the Election Commission of India not to allow him to undertake meditation.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President, K. Selvaperunthagai, has said that the Election Commission should not allow the PM’s meditation programme as the Model Code of Conduct under the People’s Representation Act is in force.