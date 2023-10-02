PM Modi to inaugurate Siddipet-Secunderabad train service on October 3

The 76 kms new rail line between Manoharabad – Siddipet has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs.1,200 crore as part of the Manoharabad – Kothapalli new railway line development work.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag-off the inaugural Siddipet-Secunderabad train service through video conference on October 3. He will also dedicate the new railway line between Manoharabad – Siddipet as well as electrification between Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar – Kurnool at a function held in Nizamabad.

The 76 kms new rail line between Manoharabad – Siddipet has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs.1,200 crore as part of the Manoharabad – Kothapalli new railway line development work. Commissioning of this section signifies completion of a major portion of the rail project. The new line involved construction of seven new stations, 13 major bridges and 68 minor bridges.

The track electrification between Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar – Kurnool has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs.305 crore, as part of the Manmad – Mudkhed – Mahabubnagar – Dhone electrification project. The track electrification of Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar – Kurnool sections signify completion of the entire portion of Telangana part of the project.

South Central Railway (SCR) officials said completion of these sections facilitates seamless and continuous electrified rail connectivity right from Adilabad to Hyderabad and Secunderabad and further to important towns like Tirupati, Bengaluru and Chennai.