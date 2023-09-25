Hyderabad: MMTS special trains during immersion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers during Ganesh idol immersion, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations across the city on September 28 and 29.

Accordingly, Hyderabad- Lingampalli (GHL-5) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-1) will run on September 28 and Lingampalli – Falaknuma (GLF-6), Hyderabad – Lingampalli (GHL- 2), Lingampalli – Hyderabad (GLH-3), Falaknuma – Secunderabad (GFS-7), Hyderabad – Secunderabad (GHS-4) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-8), all will run on September 29.