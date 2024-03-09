PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam

By IANS Published Date - 9 March 2024, 02:00 PM

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the 125-feet long statue of 16th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in Assam’s Jorhat district.

PM Modi unveiled the ‘Statue of Valour’ at the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project in Hollongapar, which is close to Teok area in the district.

The Prime Minister took a helicopter from Arunachal Pradesh to Jorhat, where he donned traditional attire and headgear.

He took part in the unveiling of the statue through an Ahom rite.

During the programme, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The statue, which was constructed by Ram Vanji Sutar, is 84 feet tall and stands on a 41-foot pedestal, giving the entire structure a height of 125 feet.

In February 2022, former President Ram Nath Kovind laid the statue’s foundation.