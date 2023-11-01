PM Modi wishes five states on Formation Day

Modi extends his wishes to citizens in a series of posts on the occasion.

By IANS Updated On - 01:37 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted citizens on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“On the momentous occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, my heartfelt felicitations to the people of this dynamic state. With their exceptional talent, unwavering resolve and steadfast perseverance, the people of AP have etched their mark across diverse domains of excellence. I pray for their continued prosperity and success,” he posted on X wishing people of Andhra Pradesh on its formation day.

“On this Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of Karnataka – a cradle of ancient innovation and modern enterprise. Its people, a blend of warmth and wisdom, fuel the state’s relentless march towards greatness. May Karnataka continue to thrive, innovate and inspire,” Modi greeted people of Karnataka in another post.

The Prime Minister also greeted people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana on their formation day on X.