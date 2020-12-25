PMS Bowenpally kids take centre stage at X-mas fete

Speakers at the virtual event said that Christmas is one of the biggest festivals celebrated around the world.

Christmas celebrations at PMS Bowenpally saw children dressed in Santa and deliver the message of love and brotherhood. Speakers at the virtual event said that Christmas is one of the biggest festivals celebrated around the world. The essence of Christmas is all about giving, sharing and caring for family and friends, speakers felt.

Kids from primary sections had fun as they sang Christmas carols and songs. Their performance was appreciated by the audience. Parents prepared delicious dishes to mark the occasion and relished the same with the little ones at the end of the celebrations.

