Podu pattas distribution to all eligible tribals completed in Kothagudem

Pattas were given covering an area of 1, 51, 195 acres spread in 717 habitations of 313 gram panchayats in 21 mandals of five Assembly constituencies in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

File picture of Ministers T Harish Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar launching podu pattas distribution in Kothagudem on June 30.

Kothagudem: The distribution of podu pattas to all the eligible tribals has been completed in Kothagudem district.

After the formal launch of pattas distribution in the district on June 30 by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar the district administration has made arrangements to hand over pattas and completed the process within 15 days.

It might be noted that after evaluation of claims through gram sabhas, Forest Rights Committees and District Level Committees (DLCs) approved 50, 595 claims, highest in the State. Pattas were given covering an area of 1, 51, 195 acres spread in 717 habitations of 313 gram panchayats in 21 mandals of five Assembly constituencies in the district.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty along with ITDA Project Officer Gautam Potru, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G and DFO Ranjit Naik held the Forest Protection Committee meeting here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that all the deserving tribals were given pattas as per the survey conducted in the district. Strict action would be taken if trees in the plantations and forests were cut down, he warned.

Tahsildars, MPDOs, police and forest officials have to make efforts to save the forests with the cooperation of all, the Collector added. Meanwhile officials were gearing up to extend Rythu Bandhu assistance to those who receive podu land pattas in Vanakalam season.