Police arrest six Maoist militia members in Mulugu

The Venkatapuram police arrested six militia members of the banned CPI Maoist party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Eturnagaram ASP Ashok Kumar and other police officials at Eturnagaram during a press meet

Mulugu: The Venkatapuram police arrested six militia members of the banned CPI Maoist party, who were trying to paste posters of the celebrations of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) in the name of Telangana State committee, CPI (Maoist) and the other committees on Monday, Eturnagaram ASP Ashok Kumar said.

Presenting them before the media, the ASP said the arrested were Kursam Rambabu, Badise Balaraju, Kunja Shankar, Kursam Mallaiah, Gattupali Rambabu and Koram Sathyam.

“During questioning, they revealed that they were attracted to the outlawed CPI Maoist party and initially joined the party in 2018 as sympathizers. Since then, they were helping Dalam members by providing them with provisions and food besides offering shelter. After that they became militia members and were working for Venkatapuram-Wazeedu area committee secretary Sudhakar. Meanwhile, they also got acquainted with the main leaders of CPI Maoist party, Dalam members and militia members. One week ago, as per the instructions of Sudhakar, they went to the forest area of Utlapally village of Chhattisgarh state and got posters/pamphlets related to PLGA week celebrations,” he said, adding that they had tried to drop or paste the posters in the Alubaka area secretly.

“They were proceeding towards Mutharam village when the Venkatapuram police nabbed them,” he said.