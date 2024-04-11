Police arrests five accused in UP worker’s death

The accused were booked by police under IPC Section 304 (II) (intent to cause death) read with Section 109 (punishment for abetment) and were remanded.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 10:30 PM

Khammam: Khanapuram Haveli police arrested a finance company proprietor and four others in connection with the recent death of an Uttar Pradesh labourer following harassment by loan recovery agents in Khanapuram Haveli police, Uttar Pradesh, labourer.

The accused, Daravath Ramchander- finance collection boy, S Ajay Kumar- finance sales man, N Sreenu- watchman, S Ravi-farmer and Konidini Saida Rao- proprietor of Mohan Sai Finance Company were booked by police under IPC Section 304 (II) (intent to cause death) read with Section 109 (punishment for abetment) and were remanded.