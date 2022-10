Police book reporter for social media post on Bhongir MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:43 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir police on Sunday filed a case against Neelam Srinivas, the reporter of a vernacular magazine, for posting false information on Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy on social media.

Srinivas alleged shared a post saying the Bhongir MLA was planning to quit the TRS and join the BJP. Following a complaint lodged by TRS Bhongir town president Kiran Kumar, the police filed the case against Srinivas.