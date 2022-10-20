Police Commemoration Day: CM KCR pays tributes to martyrs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:23 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to the police martyrs who laid down their lives for the safety of citizens and to maintain law and order in the State and stated that their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

In a message on the eve of Police Commemoration Day, the Chief Minister said staying away from their families, the police work tirelessly with the sole aim of ensuring peace in the society and that the services rendered by them were priceless. The police played a key role in developing Telangana as a peaceful State and Telangana was now a role model for the nation in maintaining peace and law and order.

“The peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the State played a pivotal role in the development of Telangana,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, and complimented the Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, DGP M Mahender Reddy and the entire police department.

Stating that the Integrated Command Control Centre set up by the State government was a role model in ensuring information coordination between government departments, the Chief Minister said the police department was making good use of the technology at the ICCC. It has now emerged as the best police department in the country, he said.

Drawing inspiration from the sacrifices of police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, the Chief Minister called upon the police personnel to rededicate themselves to the line of duty.

“The State Government is committed to the welfare of police families,” Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated.