CM KCR calls ‘Green Place of Worship’ award for Yadadri shrine a big honour

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:34 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo). Chief Minister expressed delight over the Yadagirigutta Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple being bestowed with the "Green Place of Worship" (Adhyatmika Harita Punya Kshetram) award by IGBC.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed delight over the Yadagirigutta Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple being bestowed with the “Green Place of Worship” (Adhyatmika Harita Punya Kshetram) award by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for the years 2022 to 2025.

The Chief Minister said it was a pleasure to get this prestigious award for the Yadagirigutta Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swami Punya Kshetra, which was a prestigious mission of the Telangana government. It was a matter of great pride for India’s cultural and spiritual heritage that Telangana temples were receiving national and international awards.

The Green Place of Worship award to the temple, acknowledging the renovation of Yadagirigutta undertaken by the State government and respecting the sentiments and religious traditions of the people was proof of the glory of the renaissance of Indian spirituality, he said, adding that it was a big honour for the State government that the Indian Green Building Council had appreciated the modernization work undertaken by the State without distracting the sanctity and godliness of the Yadadri Temple.

The shrine was restored to make it more accessible to devotees, he said, praying to Lord Yadagiri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy to shower blessings on the people so that the State of Telangana would prosper.