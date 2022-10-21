Police Commemoration Day: Rich tributes paid to martyrs in Adilabad

Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Adilabad: Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Day was observed across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday. Rich tributes were paid to police martyrs who lost their lives while discharging duties.

In Adilabad, Collector Sikta Patnaik said that the sacrifices were matchless. She along with SP D Uday Kumar Reddy paid tributes to martyrs at a programme held in Police Parade Grounds.

Sikta said that the district administration would extend all support to the kin of the police martyrs. She assured that steps would be taken to address challenges being faced by residents of a colony of the martyrs in Adilabad town. She opined that sacrifices of the martyrs were precious and nothing short of that of soldiers belonging to the Indian Army.

Uday Kumar said that 377 policemen had laid down their lives during their fight against anti-social elements, terrorists and extremists in the country this year. He stated that police were discharging duties risking their lives. He stated that the police would always at the forefront in serving the need and to ensure security of the public.

Additional Superintendent of Police Srinivas Rao read out the names of the martyrs belonging to the nation. The police officials and participants of the event observed two-minute long silence in respect of the martyrs. Collector learned the problems of the families of the martyrs by interacting with them. A motorbike rally was taken out on the streets of the district headquarters to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Collector Bharati Hollikeri placed a wreath of flowers at a martyrs’ memorial column and paid homage to the martyrs at a programme held on the premises of the 13th Battalion of Telangana State Special Police at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal. She was joined by the battalion commandant M Ramakrishna.

Superintendents of Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, Ch Praveen Kumar and K Suresh Kumar paid tributes to martyrs at the similar programmes held in Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters. They were accompanied by Collectors Musharraf Ali Faruqui and Rahul Raj.