Police conduct Cordon and Search operation in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Police at Sundaraiah Nagar in Mahabubabad town on Sunday.

Mahabubabad: Police conducted a cordon and search operation at Sundaraiah Nagar in the town on Sunday. The police found 15 vehicles without valid documents and released them after imposing fines.

They also booked two cases for selling liquor without permission and seized Indian made liquor worth Rs.30,000. The police also booked a case of illicitly distilled liquor.

Two CIs , six SIs, and 35 police personnel participated in the search led by the DSP in the morning hours.

The also police have stressed on wearing helmets and stay alert on cybercrimes. The locals were also urged to come forward to install CCTV cameras.