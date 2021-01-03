Police continue drunk driving checks in Cyberabad

Most of the violators were found to be two-wheelers.

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: For the sixth consecutive day, the special drive against drunken driving continued in Cyberabad on Saturday midnight in which as many as 313 cases were booked. From the data, most of the violators were found to be two-wheelers that were of the 313 cases registered, 228 were motorcyclists, officials said.

“This is a highly dangerous trend as the motorcyclists are putting their lives at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol. They are more vulnerable to accidents,” said an official.

Officials said citizens should not have any misconception that drunken driving tests were conducted only against cars and bigger vehicles.

“As two-wheelers are the more vulnerable category of road users, drunk driving makes them more vulnerable and hence, tests are conducted against the bikers too. Not wearing a quality helmet properly and driving under the influence of alcohol are a lethal combination for bikers on roads,” an official said.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police said his drive will continue until the menace of drunken driving is curbed to improve road safety in Cyberabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .