Police detain Raja Singh for threatening to stall Munawar Faruqui’s show

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:01 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh was taken into custody by the city police from his office at Mangalhat on Friday afternoon. A few of his supporters were also detained by the police.

Raja Singh, according to the police, was planning to go to Madhapur where standup comedian Munawar Farooqui is scheduled to hold a program on Saturday. The legislator through a series of videos had threatened to interrupt the show and even set the venue on fire.

In the afternoon, several policemen arrived at Singh’s office and after speaking with him, took him away in a police vehicle. He is being shifted to Bolaram police station.

A senior official of Hyderabad police said the MLA was taken into custody following reports that Raja Singh and his supporters might attempt to create trouble at the venue where Munawwar Farooqui will be holding a program tomorrow.

Along with the MLA some of his supporters were also taken into custody when they attempted to block the police vehicle carrying him.

In an interview to a television channel, Raja Singh demanded the State government cancel the show of Munawwar Farooqui. “He had hurt the sentiments of Hindu community through his comments against Ram and Sita. I request the government to cancel the show to respect the sentiments of the community,” he said.

Raja Singh said that if any law and order problems occur the State government and the police will be responsible for it.