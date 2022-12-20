Police job aspirant collapses, dies during fitness test in Nalgonda

The 30-year-old aspirant was collapsed while taking part in a 1,600-metre run as part of the police recruitment fitness test at Nalgonda, and died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: A 30-year-old police job aspirant collapsed while taking part in a 1,600-metre run as part of the police recruitment fitness test at the Mekhala Abhinav stadium at Nalgonda, and died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Madugula Satheesh from Vangapally of Yadagirigutta mandal in the district collapsed just 100 meters from the finishing point while participating in the fitness test and was rushed to the Government General Hospital in Nalgonda. As he was found to have suffered a cardiac arrest, he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on the suggestion of the doctor. However, he died while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad.

Satheesh had got married just eight months back and had prepared hard to fulfill his dream of getting a job in the police department, relatives said.

Another youngster, Srikanth, who was aspiring for a Sub-Inspector job, had died of a similar heart issue, while practising for the physical fitness test in SV College ground at Suryapet on November 15.