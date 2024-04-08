Police officers association urge Telangana DGP to get pending allowances released

In a letter submitted to the Telangana DGP, the association said that the travel allowances, surrender leave bills, GPF bills and medical reimbursement bills of police personnel have not been released.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 09:13 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police Officers Association (TSPOA) on Monday urged Telangana DGP, Ravi Gupta to intervene and get pending allowances of police personnel released.

“The amounts are pending for last one year and as a result the police personnel are finding it very difficult to cope with the financial burden. Hence it is requested to use your good offices with the government to release the amounts,” TS Police Officers Association, state president, Y Gopi Reddy said.