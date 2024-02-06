Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta inaugurates eight new Bharosa centres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 09:39 PM

Hyderabad: Eight new Bharosa centres set up in different districts of Telangana were inaugurated virtually on Tuesday by Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta in the presence of Additional DG, Shikha Goel and Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

The centres are located in Bhadradi Kothagudem, Jagityal, Jangaon, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli, and Wanaparthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Shikha Goel ADG (Women Safety Wing), said that since inception of the first the Bharosa centre in the State a decade ago, during the long journey, a total of 4782 POCSO cases and 1163 rape cases received professional support. .

The expansion of Bharosa Centres to additional districts reaffirms the Telangana State Police’s commitment to enhancing victim-centric services and fostering a safer environment for all citizens.

A new website for the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) was also launched by Telangana DGP. Briefing about the website Shikha Goel, who is Director FSL informed that the State FSL website has been built using new-age technologies, featuring an integrated CMS platform and the ability to host both dynamic and static content.

DGP Ravi Gupta stated that with increased expectations from various stake holders on SFSL, it was important to provide critical contact information and details of various laboratories through an informative website, hence the initiative was planned and executed.

The website will serve as a comprehensive platform for information dissemination, online services, and updates on forensic activities. It reflects the department’s dedication to embracing technological advancements for better transparency and accessibility.