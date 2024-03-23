| Police Officers From Three States Meet In Gadchiroli

Police officers from three States meet in Gadchiroli

While Inspector General of Police, Gadchiroli, Ankit Goel coordinated the meeting, Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu presided over the meeting.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 09:01 PM

Peddapalli: Ahead of the Parliament elections, a coordination meeting of police officers from three the States of Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh was held in Gadchiroli SP office, Maharashtra on Saturday.

While Inspector General of Police, Gadchiroli, Ankit Goel coordinated the meeting, Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu presided over the meeting. They discussed about Maoist party movements, intensifying vigilance on the movements of extremists, sharing information about Maoist party activities and steps to be taken to avert any untoward incident in bordering areas.

Police officers from bordering areas of three states participated in coordination meeting.