Police say people have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam

The Hague: Police say that people have been killed in two shootings at a university hospital and a home in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.
Rotterdam police say on X, formerly Twitter, that they are informing next of kin before releasing any more details.
A suspect has been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Centre and a nearby apartment. Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities say.
Further details were not immediately available.