| Police Say People Have Been Killed In Shootings At A University Hospital And Home In Rotterdam

Police say people have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam

Rotterdam police say on X, formerly Twitter, that they are informing next of kin before releasing any more details.

By AP Published Date - 09:29 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Representational Image.

The Hague: Police say that people have been killed in two shootings at a university hospital and a home in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

Rotterdam police say on X, formerly Twitter, that they are informing next of kin before releasing any more details.

A suspect has been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Centre and a nearby apartment. Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities say.

Further details were not immediately available.