Gold chain snatched by miscreant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bike borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from a woman at Madhapur on Sunday.
The woman Parvathi was standing on the road when the miscreants came on a bike and flicked away the chain from her neck and sped away. The woman fell on the road during the incident and sustained minor injuries.
The Madhapur police registered a case and started investigation.
Teams are formed to identify and nab the suspects. The woman was shifted to a nearby private hospital.