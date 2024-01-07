Gold chain snatched by miscreant in Hyderabad

Published Date - 10:36 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Bike borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from a woman at Madhapur on Sunday.

The woman Parvathi was standing on the road when the miscreants came on a bike and flicked away the chain from her neck and sped away. The woman fell on the road during the incident and sustained minor injuries.

The Madhapur police registered a case and started investigation.

Teams are formed to identify and nab the suspects. The woman was shifted to a nearby private hospital.