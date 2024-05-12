Artist from Gajwel makes EVM art with rice

The Gajwel artist, who works as a priest in a local temple, is the founder of the Sri Ramakoti Bhakta Samajam. Ramaraju is known for doing such artworks on important occasions using coins, grains and other materials. He

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 08:47 PM

Siddipet: An artist from Gajwel, Ramakoti Ramaraju, has come up with an artwork of an EVM machine using just rice, to spread awareness among the voters on the need to exercise their franchise.

The Gajwel artist, who works as a priest in a local temple, is the founder of the Sri Ramakoti Bhakta Samajam. Ramaraju is known for doing such artworks on important occasions using coins, grains and other materials. He

called upon the voters to vote without giving a miss.

Ramaraju has also written in Telugu that “vote is a powerful weapon’ and called upon voters to use the weapon honestly.