Police seize Rs 25 lakh in last 24 hrs in Sangareddy

The Sangareddy Town and Rural Police carried out searches on the Mumbai-Hyderabad road near Sangareddy late on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:12 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police have seized Rs.25 lakh from different places during the last 24 hours since the election came into force on Monday.

The Sangareddy Town and Rural Police carried out searches on the Mumbai-Hyderabad road near Sangareddy late on Monday and seized Rs 7 lakh from a person who did not have relevant documents. The police also seized Rs.13 lakh on the Karnataka-Telangana border at Nagulgidda. Meanwhile, another team seized Rs 4.40 lakh from a person at the Muthangi exit of the Outer Ring Road under Patancheru police limits.

The Narayankhed Police too seized Rs.87,000.

