Unaccounted cash Rs 5.50 lakh seized in Mancherial

Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said that Muniganti Kartheek of Mancherial town was found to be carrying the cash from Naspur to district centre by a bike

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: Unaccounted cash Rs 5.50 lakh was seized from a jeweler when police carried out a vehicle check in Naspur mandal centre on Tuesday.

Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said that Muniganti Kartheek of Mancherial town was found to be carrying the cash from Naspur to district centre by a bike.

Kartheek failed to show relevant receipts of the funds. The cash was handed over to the Revenue Divisional Officer for further action.

Also Read Unaccounted cash hidden in washing powder boxes seized in Noida