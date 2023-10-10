Unaccounted cash Rs 5.50 lakh seized in Mancherial

Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said that Muniganti Kartheek of Mancherial town was found to be carrying the cash from Naspur to district centre by a bike
Mancherial: Unaccounted cash Rs 5.50 lakh was seized from a jeweler when police carried out a vehicle check in Naspur mandal centre on Tuesday.
Kartheek failed to show relevant receipts of the funds. The cash was handed over to the Revenue Divisional Officer for further action.