Tuesday, Oct 10, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 10 October 23
Unaccounted cash Rs 5.50 lakh seized in Mancherial
Representational Image

Mancherial: Unaccounted cash Rs 5.50 lakh was seized from a jeweler when police carried out a vehicle check in Naspur mandal centre on Tuesday.

Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said that Muniganti Kartheek of Mancherial town was found to be carrying the cash from Naspur to district centre by a bike.

Kartheek failed to show relevant receipts of the funds. The cash was handed over to the Revenue Divisional Officer for further action.

