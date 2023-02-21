| Siddipet Municipality Setting Example In Wealth Out Of Waste Says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is examining the bio-enriched organic manure in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Siddipet Municipality was setting an example in creating wealth out of waste.

After purchasing 126 bags of bio-enriched organic manure made by the Siddipet Municipality paying Rs.37,000 from his pocket to mark the launch of the product on Tuesday, Harish Rao said the civic body was earning Rs.21 lakh per month by selling biogas, organic manure and by supplying dry waste to cement companies. The municipality was producing 4,500 kilos of bio-gas and 100 metric tonnes of organic manure every month, he said.

Talking at the “Bhumi Putra” progamme organised to launch the product, the Minister said the use of organic manure would improve soil health in a great way. Underlining the importance of using organic manure in agriculture fields, he said the excess use of chemical fertiliser would also increase the chance of getting cancer and other diseases. Rao said the protection of the soil was equal to protecting one’s own health.

The Minister later distributed drone sprayers to farmers.