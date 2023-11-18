Policemen felicitated for prompt action on fire mishap in Hyderabad

The fire broke out around 1.20 am and noticing it, a local person Narsing Rao, of GR Dairy Farm, helped control fire by pumping water before the fire tender reached the spot, said Sandeep Shandilya.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya on Saturday felicitated police officials and a civilian who controlled a fire that broke out at a carpentry material shop at Shahinyathgunj on Friday night.

The Commissioner felicitated and commended the good work of Narsing Rao. Also, he felicitated and presented rewards to the police officials who acted swiftly.

“Due to the timely action the fire could be controlled before spreading to an adjacent timber depot,” said the official.