Rachakonda She Teams nab 148 persons for harassing women

The She Teams received the complaints from the victims through email, WhatsApp and other social media platforms apart from direct walk-ins.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda She Teams caught 148 persons who were allegedly involved in harassing, stalking and threatening women and girls. The police booked cases against 62 persons while counselling was held for the remaining 86 persons.

The She Teams received the complaints from the victims through email, WhatsApp and other social media platforms apart from direct walk-ins.

Also Read Hyderabad International Jazz Festival on December 2

Those arrested include a man who misbehaved with a woman at a pub. The woman along with her husband had gone to a pub at Kushaiguda where the victim who was in an in inebriated condition misbehaved with her. The woman made a complaint with the She Teams who with the help of the local police traced and arrested him.

In another case at Manchal, a man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a teenager who is his relative. The man took the victim to his house during Dasara festival and misbehaved with her. He threatened her of dire consequences if she told about it to anyone. On a complaint from the victim’s mother, the police registered a case and arrested the man.

The She Teams conducted decoy operations and caught youngsters who were found stalking and harassing girls at public places. Counselling was held for around 86 persons by the She Teams in association with NGOs.

During the period between October 16 and 31, the She Teams conducted 53 awareness programs and reached 4160 women.