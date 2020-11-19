Politics is dynamic: KTR

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: Making light of the BJP’s win in the Dubbak by-election, TRS Working president K T Rama Rao said politics was dynamic and not static.

“People have to look at it differently. The same party which won in Dubbak had lost in 105 seats. For example, the BJP won the by-election in Mahabubnagar in the past and lost in the general elections. Similarly, they won Parliamentary seats and lost in the Zilla Parishad and municipal elections,” he pointed out.

“In politics, such instances take place and they should not be taken seriously. GHMC election day is not far and let’s wait for the people’s verdict. I am confident that we will win. We are not interested in who is going to be in the second place” Rama Rao said.

