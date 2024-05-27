Polling underway for MLC bye-election recording 11.34 per cent in initial hours

Polling began at 8 am and will end at 4 pm. The counting will be held on June 5.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 May 2024, 12:25 PM

Hyderabad: Polling for by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency is underway on Monday with voters standing in queues to exercise their franchise. Upt0 10 am, about 11.34 per cent polling was recorded.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of sitting BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who won the Assembly polls from the Jangaon constituency in December last year.

Minor incidents were reported at a few places during the polling. An independent candidate P Ashok Goud was attacked by the Congress leaders at Narkatpaly on Monday morning. Ashok Goud obstructed them from reportedly distributing money to graduate voters at a function hall and also attempted to record it on his mobile phone. The Congress leaders are learnt to have beaten him and his followers apart from damaging his phone. Later, Ashok Goud and others staged a protest against the Congress leaders at Narkatpally police station.

Over 4.63 lakh graduates from the constituency are expected to exercise their franchise at 605 polling stations under the Graduates constituency spread across 34 Assembly constituencies in 12 districts.

A total of 52 candidates are contesting, but the main competition is between the ruling Congress, the BRS, and the BJP. The Congress party nominated Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna and BJP fielded G Premender Reddy, while A Rakesh Reddy is BRS’ contestant.