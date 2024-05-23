Vote for BRS nominee in MLC polls, Gundala Krishna appeals to graduates

He along with the party leaders campaigned in several municipal divisions in the city on Thursday. The BRS candidate has to be elected to get the problems faced by the graduates resolved, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 08:40 PM

Khammam: Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduates constituency MLC bye-election BRS in-charge Gundala Krishna has appealed to the graduates to vote for the party candidate A Rakesh Reddy.

Krishna alleged that the Congress government has failed to deliver its election promises of job creation for the unemployed youths and has not yet announced the job calendar.

To get the problem addressed, the first priority vote should be cast for Rakesh Reddy, who was an educated person, he said.

The BRS nominee who came from a common family and well aware of the problems faced by unemployed youth would act as a questioning voice in the legislative council.

Hence Rakesh Reddy should be elected with a huge majority, he said. BRS city wing president Pagadala Nagaraju, leaders Seelam Shetty Veerabhadram, Kannam Prasanna, minority wing district president Tajuddin, youth wing city general secretary Mateti Kiran and others took part in the campaign.