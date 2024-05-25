MLC bye-election campaign concludes, officials prepare for polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 08:15 PM

Khammam: With the campaigning for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency MLC bye-election ending on Saturday, the district administration geared up for conducting polls on Monday.

District Collector VP Gautham inspected the arrangements made at the distribution centre at SR and BGNR College, where a temporary strong room was also set up here on Saturday for the bye-election.

As many as 83, 879 graduates have registered as voters in the district. 118 polling stations have been set up across the district for polling from 8 am to 4 pm.

As polling would be done through ballot papers 129 ballot boxes including reserve have been prepared for polling. 15 sectors were formed and tahsildars have been appointed as sector officers.

15 vehicles for the sector officials and 30 buses with GPS tracking devices for transportation of ballot boxes were arranged. After polling the ballot boxes would be sent to the strong room in Nalgonda and counting of votes would take place June 5 in Nalgonda, Gautham said.

The Collector informed that prohibitory orders under Section 144, Cr. PC, were imposed in the district from 4 pm Saturday to 6 am Tuesday; walkers and sportspersons were barred from entering SR and BGNR College on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt said liquor sales would be stopped from 4 pm Saturday to 4 pm Monday.

There were 52 candidates in the MLC bye-election. From BRS A Rakesh Reddy, Teenmar Mallanna of Congress and G Premender Reddy of BJP were in the fray.

There were 11 candidates in the fray from registered parties besides 38 independent candidates.