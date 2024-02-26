Polo Arena Championship jersey unveiled by State Governor Soundararajan

The Telangana State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unveiled the official Polo Arena Championship jersey at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 09:11 PM

Tamilisai Soundararajan unveil jersey at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The championship, which will be conducted at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC), will begin in the first week of March and the final will be held on March 10. Four nations will vie for top honours along with India.

