Ponnam asks officials to act strictly on land grabbers

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar wanted the officials to lay special focus on the occupied government lands, which were there in records as government lands till 2014

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar instructed district officials to act strictly on land grabbers in the district.

The Minister, who participated in various developmental programmes in the district, conducted a review meeting with the officials of all departments to discuss the development and implementation of welfare schemes at IDOC in Sircilla on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar wanted the officials to lay special focus on the occupied government lands, which were there in records as government lands till 2014.

Besides taking back such lands from land grabbers, they should be utilized for government needs. Informing to take serious action against land grabbers, the minister asked the public to lodge complaints with the Collector and SP along with all evidence if anybody occupied their lands. He assured to hand over such lands to the genuine owner by taking back from grabbers.