Pooja Hegde’s ‘love on a plate’ moment

Pooja shared a delightful glimpse of her home-cooked South Indian Dussehra feast on her Instagram story.

By ANI Updated On - 04:15 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Pooja Hedge shared her favourite part of her day, which is none other than enjoying a delicious meal cooked by “best chef in the world” – her mother Lataa Hegde.

Pooja took to her Instagram story to shared a glimpse of a delicious home-cooked South Indian meal as she celebrated Dussehra on Tuesday.

She gave a close-up of her scrumptious cuisine and captioned it, “My favourite part of the day. Chef Mom= Best chef in the world.” In the next picture she is all smiles as she poses with her meal.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Love on a plate.” Meanwhile, Pooja Hedge is all set to star opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time in director Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming action thriller film ‘Deva’.

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, actor Shahid Kapoor announced the title of his next and shared the first look poster.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid treated fans with his first look from his next.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like ‘Salute’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’. The film is titled ‘Deva’. The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

Recently, taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a post in which Pooja could be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

They wrote, “Our thrilling action-packed adventure just got a lot more exciting with birthday girl @hegdepooja joining us on this journey. Wishing a stellar day of fun and happiness to our lovely leading lady!” Pooja Hegde shared her excitement about joining the cast and said, “It’s a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can’t wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I’m also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he’s a stellar performer, and I’m hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one.” Pooja was last seen in the action film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ opposite Salman Khan.