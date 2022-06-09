Pooja Hegde’s tweet about IndiGo staff behavior draws mixed reactions

Hyderabad: These days it seems the best way to get your customer service issues addressed is by tweeting about them. The micro-blogging site has been a savior for scores of customers in helping them find a resolution. It has also been a platform for anyone and everyone to express their views.

On Thursday, actor Pooja Hegde who was traveling out of Mumbai in an IndiGo aircraft tweeted about one staff member who she said was ‘absolutely arrogant’.

“Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling (sic),” she tweeted.

The Radhe Shyam star’s tweet attracted a wide range of mixed reactions from twitterati. The official IndiGo handle also responded saying, “Ms. Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We’d like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number (sic).”

Some expressed concern over how IndiGo’s service has been degrading in the past few years. While others trolled the actor asking her not to come back saying her account was hacked again like she did when a meme about actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was posted from her handle.

Scores of users also felt that the actor should have spoken to him directly instead of defaming him on the social media platform. Some went to the lengths of saying that the actor should leave her goddess-like celebrity status on sets and behave like a commoner in public places.

