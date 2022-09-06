‘Poor, middle class people suffering due to lack of awareness about consumer rights’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Hyderabad: High Court Judge Justice Surepalli Nanda, who participated in the consumer rights awareness program organized by ASRA Foundation said that consumers have many rights but the poor and middle class people are suffering in many ways due to lack of awareness about this matter and it was very unfortunate.

Educated, intellectuals and voluntary organizations should organize extensive campaigns to spread awareness about consumer rights.

NIMS Liaison Officer Dr Martha Ramesh was felicitated as part of the program and appreciated Habib Sultan Ali, Chairman Asra Foundation and Infracon Chairman Vijay Mohan. The Consumer Commission judges Justice Madhavrao and Justice Varaprasad and others participated.