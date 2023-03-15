Consumers has right to get quality services: Suryapet Additional Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Suryapet: Additional district collector S Mohan Rao on Wednesday underlined the need to create awareness among the people about consumer rights.

Speaking at a programme organized by the Civil Supplies department on World Consumer Rights day, he said the consumer has the right to get quality services and goods from the organizations and companies. The consumers must get the bills when they purchase anything from the shops, he added.

He asked officials of the Civil Supplies and food inspectors to conduct raids on shops and hotels to check the quality of the groceries and food. Low quality food and groceries would affect the health of the people, he added. As per the law, the people have right to get quality services for the money they paid to the merchants and business establishments, he added.

He assured that the district authorities would also support the organizations, which were working for protection of consumer rights.

