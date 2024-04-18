Poster of Thiruveer’s next film unveiled on Sri Rama Navami

The film will be jointly produced by Radhakrishna Thelu and Ramakrishna Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 04:07 PM

Hyderabad: Versatile actor Thiruveer, who has gained fame with phenomenal performances and selecting diverse concepts, has revealed his next project. RES Entertainment and Star Pictures’ Production No.1 was announced on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. The film will be jointly produced by Radhakrishna Thelu and Ramakrishna Reddy.

Helmed by Ghanta Satish Babu, the movie will see Malayalam actor Karthika Muralidharan starring opposite Thiruveer. Ramakrishna Reddy (RK), who has worked as the chief associate director on films like ‘Billa’, ‘Mukunda’, and ‘Brahmostavam’, will make his debut as a producer with this movie. Radhakrishna Thelu, who has produced projects like ‘Ardhashathabdham’ and ‘Loot’, is backing this film alongside RK.

Director Ghanta Satish Babu, who previously served as an assistant to Srikanta Addala on films such as ‘Kotha Bangaru Lokam’, ‘Mukunda’, ‘Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu’, and ‘Brahmostavam’, made his directorial debut with ‘Butterfly’. He is now poised to captivate audiences with this project.

This movie unfolds with a mythological concept set between the Treta Yuga and Kali Yuga.

Ayyappa P Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Sathya Prakash, Sameta Gandhi, Misala Laxman, and Pankaj Kesari play pivotal roles in this film, which promises gripping thrills. Rami Reddy serves as the cinematographer, and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor for this film. Further details about the film are awaited.