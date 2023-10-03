Poster on Bathukamma celebrations in the UK released

Bharat Jagruti president and MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday released the poster of Bathukamma celebrations to be held in the United Kingdom on October 21.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:14 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Bathukamma celebrations are being organised in different countries under the aegis of the Bharat Jagruti for the last several years. As part of the initiative, the Bharat Jagruti UK unit has been organising a Mega Bathukamma event every year. The Bathukamma celebrations to be held in the UK this month will be attended by a large number of people from Telangana along with other NRIs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said Bathukamma was celebrated world over and it had become famous in all countries because of the hard work put in by Jagruti activists for bringing international recognition to it. The cultural traditions and festivals of the State were becoming popular in different countries.

Kavitha congratulated Bharat Jagruti UK unit for deciding to distribute handloom sarees free of cost to women attending Bathukamma celebrations. Jagruti UK unit President Balmuri Suman, TS Foods Chairman and Bharat Jagruti Vice President Rajeev Sagar, Bharat Jagruti General Secretary Naveen Achari, leaders and activists participated in the poster release event.