Posters of ‘Dirty Hari’ movie burnt in Khammam

The activists of AISF, AIYF, NFIW and AITUC have tore down the movie posters displayed at an RTC bus stand at Indira Nagar area in Khammam and burnt them down as a mark of protest.

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Khammam: Activists of various Left wing organisations burnt publicity posters of Dirty Hari movie, alleging that it promoted obscenity in society.

Speaking to the press persons, the AITUC leader Manda Gandhi Venkat Jaya, AISF leaders E Ramakrishna and N Ramakrishna, NFIW leaders Potu Kalavathi and A Latha Devi questioned how the Central Board of Film Certification has certified the movie for exhibition publicly.

The women in the society were already subjected to atrocities and the movies like Dirty Hari with vulgar display of erotic scenes would further aggravate the situation by corrupting the minds of the youngsters, they complained.

The protestors demanded the government to take action against the Censor Board officials and to withdraw the permission given to screen the movie.

