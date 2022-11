Pothangal in Nizamabad district made new revenue mandal

The State government on Tuesday issued orders for formation of new revenue mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued orders for formation of new revenue mandal, Pothangal, in Bodhan revenue division of Nizamabad district.

Nizamabad district was divided into 3 revenue divisions of Bodhan, Armoor and Nizamabad and these were sub-divided into 33 mandals and 530 villages.