Hyderabad: Home Guard killed in road crash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: A Home Guard officer died in a road crash at Ibrahimpatnam on Monday afternoon.

The victim, Sattaiah, was proceeding on his two-wheeler on the road between Mangalpalli – Pocharam when the mishap occurred.

According to the police, a rashly driven truck which was coming behind hit Sattaiah’s motorcycle. He fell on the road and suffered grievous bleeding injuries to the head and other parts on the body and died on the spot.

Other motorists who were passing the route witnessed the accident and rushed to Sattaiah’s rescue, but he had died by then.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took up investigation.

The Ibrahimpatnam police are investigating. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.